Kaylin September shares emotional story of how brother’s body was found

“My father was on his knees and my father was a non-believer. And when my father eventually bowed his knees, and he prayed to God, and three minutes afterwards, my brother’s body came out of the water.” This was how Kaylin September, the sister of missing 16-year-old Elsies River teen Neo September, described the moment when his body was recovered. Neo attended St Andrews Technical High School in Elsies River and was set to start Grade 10 this year.

When Neo disappeared in the surf zone, the September family had gone to Tsaarsbank Picnic Site, West Coast National Park, near Vondeling Island. The family faced uncertainty about the missing teen, but that came to an end as SAPS spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that the teen’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning. September said that they weren’t initially notified by police as they already were on the way to the scene.

“The thing was, when my mother woke up on Tuesday morning, there was a rush in her heart. Like it’s something pushing her to go back to the beach where my brother drowned.” She explained that when they made it to the scene, they saw a police van drive by, and they didn’t know what was going on. But they quickly realised a body had been recovered but that they weren’t sure it was her brother’s. September explained that it was her boyfriend, Aydan Stanley, who had initially attempted to rescue Neo, who went to identify that the body recovered was her brother’s.

“When my boyfriend got there, he said, yes, he’s confirmed that it is Neo. Neo’s left foot, and one of his toes are a bit deformed, but they could recognise him by his facial features and everything. “We feared that maybe one of his limbs, or his face was eaten off by the sharks or fish, or but luckily it was not like that. My brother had all his limbs and everything.” September said that the reason she was offering up such details is because they have been facing a lot of questions, and that the family is eager to put an end to the speculation and gossip.

She explained that when it was confirmed the body belonged to her brother, her mom went into shock and they feared that they “were about to lose her as well” because she is diabetic. “But I talked with her and I told her, God knows why (this is happening). Eventually she started to come back out of the zone, and it was hard for her because, you know, it’s her son. But when the ambulance came, they said, no, she was strong enough to handle it.” September said that the family would be appreciative of donations and funds as “we didn’t know that this matter would have happened” and will now focus on burying Neo.

She said that one of the things she will remember most about her brother is that he would make her laugh when she cried. “He was always there to brighten up my day with a joke or two. And, yeah, that was the kind of person my brother was. He didn’t want to see me cry, he didn’t want to see his mother cry. He was just that kind of person.” She added that she wanted the family’s perseverance through the challenging times to be an inspiration to other families to not give up hope.