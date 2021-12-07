Ke Dezemba: The famous looted blue couch is now on tour

Durban: The blue San Pablo leather corner sofa worth R70 000, which was looted in July and later restored, is now on tour. “Our famous blue San Pablo Leather Corner Couch is currently on a tour in Gauteng and is being featured in the malls that our stores are located in,” said Leather Gallery’s co-owner Greg Parry.

The San Pablo, which retails for almost R70 000, was looted from the Springfield store during the unrest in July. Photos of the expensive couch went viral on social media, with the couch perched on the curbside and two people relaxing on it.

The famous San Pablo couch which was fully restored. Then, the search for the couch began. It ended in Quarry Road West Informal Settlement towards the end of July. The couch was later restored and was on showroom floors in Durban, where it enjoyed Instagram fame.

“We decided to take the famous blue San Pablo Leather Corner Couch on tour as it has received such a great reaction here in Durban at our showroom based at our flagship warehouse and head offices,” said Parry. “The blue San Pablo Leather Corner Couch was such a light in those dark times during the looting and went viral on social media and in the news, making people forget about the terrible things that were happening around them just for a moment and lightened their moods. “We hope to continue this tour and will keep our customers and community updated on our social media as to where it will be going next so that everyone can get a selfie with the actual famous blue San Pablo Leather Corner Couch.”