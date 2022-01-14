Killer of Verulam father stranded with family after their car ran out of fuel, still at large

Durban: Police are hunting for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man who was stranded after his car ran out of fuel in Bufflesdraai Road in Verulam on Wednesday. According to police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the SAPS received a report of a murder at around 7.40pm .

Gwala said when police arrived the scene, they found the 39-year-old victim had sustained a gunshot wound. “The victim’s wife alleged that they had being stranded on the side of the road after running out of fuel. “She said while her husband was walking to the petrol station, a maroon vehicle pulled up alongside him, and one occupant exited the vehicle, shot at her husband before returning into the vehicle and driving away.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was declared dead on the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown and a case of murder has been opened for further investigation at Verulam SAPS.” According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the victim, his wife and 13-year-old son were returning from from the Verulam CBD after purchasing school clothes. “Approximately 200 meters from their home they ran out of fuel.”