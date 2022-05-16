KwaMashu shootings leave four dead over the weekend

Durban - Two men who were allegedly stealing cables at the Duff’s Roads train station on Saturday morning were shot dead. The incident took place at around 8.30am.

It is alleged that the men aged 28 and 31 were found dead on the railway tracks. The 28-year-old was was found lying on the railway track with a single gunshot wound to the head. The 31-year-old who also sustained a gunshot wound to the head was found 300 metres away.

Police found digging equipment, spades, picks, choppers and hacksaws in recently opened trenches as well as several cut-off cables at the scene. In a separate shooting incident, also in KwaMashu on Sunday night, two men were gunned down in Ndabuko Road. It is alleged a 38-year-old was found slumped on the rear passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

About 100 metres away, a 21-year-old was found lying on the road with two gunshot wounds to the head and a gunshot wound to the back. According to witnesses it is alleged they were waiting for driver of the car when they were approached by two armed men. The 21-year-old allegedly tried to flee but the suspects chased after him.

