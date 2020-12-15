Body wrapped in duvet found floating in Phoenix river

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a body was found wrapped in a duvet floating in a river in Phoenix.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the body of an unknown man was found in the river at Croftbury Place in Phoenix on Monday at around 6:30 pm.

“The deceased had an open wound on the forehead and chin and was wrapped in a duvet.

Gareth Naidoo, from KZN VIP, said one of their officers had been patrolling when they were flagged down.

“The body was in a state of decomposition, but could be identified as an Indian male in his thirties.”