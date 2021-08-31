KZN boy, 7, forced to eat flesh of puppy after being accused of killing it

DURBAN: A seven-year-old boy has been taken to a place of safety after he was allegedly sjambokked by a relative and forced to eat the flesh of a dead puppy. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said the incident took place in Mfakayi area, near Mtubatuba.

Memela said it a neighbour alerted the department to the abuse. “Reports indicate that the boy was assaulted by his uncle and accused of killing a puppy. It is further alleged he was forced to eat the flesh of the puppy.” Memela said the department acted immediately and the boy was taken to a place of safety and was receiving the help he needs from social workers.

“We are also keeping a close watch on his health after eating the flesh of the dog. He is coping for now.” Memela said they were calling on authorities to arrest the perpetrator, so that he could account for his actions. “From interviews with other family members, this abuse has been ongoing. The boy lived with relatives as his mom passed away.”