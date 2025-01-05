KZN braces for severe weather, Orange level 6 warning issued for disruptive rain

Widespread showers and thundershowers expected across KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday are likely to cause disruptive rain. According to an impact-based warning, an Orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain has been issued for the province for Monday.

“Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected across KZN from Sunday afternoon into Monday (and possibly persisting until Tuesday morning). This will result in disruptive rain leading to significant impacts. “Rainfall amounts in excess of 120mm are expected in places over eastern KZN on Monday, becoming more disruptive from Monday afternoon,” the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said. Affected areas include the Big Five Hlabisa (Hlabisa, Hluhluwe), eThekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Nkandla, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, uMdoni, uMhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, uMvoti and uMzumbe.

SAWS said this could lead to the flooding of roads, bridges and settlements (formal and informal); danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep waters); major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded; sinkholes and rockfalls and disruption to essential services (water, electricity, communication, etc.) SAWS urged the following: If possible avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building.

In rural areas protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. The weather forecast for Sunday, January 5, where scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected over the central interior as well as the eastern parts of the country. | SA Weather Service Weather outlook for South Africa

On Friday, the SAWS alerted motorists returning to economic activities, pedestrians and the public to be aware of heavy, disruptive rain across the central and eastern regions of South Africa from Sunday to at least Wednesday (January 5-8). SAWS said the expected persistent rainfall, with associated risks, emphasises the need for caution and preparedness among all road users and the public. “Scattered (60%) and widespread (80%) showers and thundershowers are expected on Sunday across the central and eastern regions of South Africa.

“These regions include (the) North West, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng,” SAWS said. The weather service said the likelihood of a significant increase in rainfall accumulation is suggested, with amounts ranging from 50 to 70mm. To this effect, road flooding, slippery surfaces, and broad flash flooding are possible. SAWS advised: “The use of vehicle headlights while driving at a reasonably low speed, will be useful during the showery conditions. Motorists should ensure clear windscreens, as traffic and road markings could be difficult to see during the occurrence of heavy rain, even for vehicles with properly working wipers, in some instances.

“Further, it is inevitable that some low-water bridges could overflow, with powerful water currents that could sweep away vehicles and lead to loss of lives and property. It is strongly advised that motorists do not enter flooded low-water bridges or roads.” Projected rainfall accumlations for Sunday (5 January 2025) where amounts of 50 to 70 mm can be anticipated. | SA Weather Service SAWS explained that usually, summer thundershowers are confined to the afternoon and early evening hours. However, the continuous flow of warm moist air (tropical moisture) to South Africa from countries to the north is expected to cause showers at any time of the day. This means that ordinary or even heavy showers could be expected between 6pm and 1am. The service said that the Road Traffic Management Centre (RTMC) revealed that these are the hours road users should avoid driving.

“For this festive season, a higher number of road fatalities than in previous years has already been reported, and the SAWS, in collaboration with the RTMC, would like to urge motorists, pedestrians and the public to be extra vigilant and careful on the roads during these conditions to prevent the further loss of lives,” SAWS said. SAWS said rainfall distribution is anticipated to remain scattered to widespread across the central and eastern regions of the country on Monday, January 6. Weather forecast for Monday, where scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected over the central interior and the eastern parts of the country. | SA Weather Service “These conditions will most likely be accompanied by the persistence of disruptive rain and localised flooding across North West, the Free State, Gauteng as well as the western Bushveld of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal,” SAWS said.

“These adverse weather conditions are expected to persist until Wednesday, January 8, over the north-eastern and eastern provinces, where potential flooding can be expected as a result of the persistent rainfall.” Projected rainfall accumulations for Monday (6 January 2025) where amounts of 50 to 70mm can be anticipated. (Courtesy, Unified Model). | SA Weather Service SAWS added incidents of heavy rain are expected across the eastern regions of the country towards midweek, although clearance is on the cards across the central region. Vigilant and safe driving should remain in force. “The summer rainfall areas of South Africa have been significantly impacted by heavy rainfall throughout December 2024, resulting in flooding and localised structural and infrastructural damage,” SAWS stated.

“Given the potential impacts from this Sunday to at least Wednesday, it is crucially important for the public to stay informed by monitoring weather warnings and updates from the SAWS.” SAWS shared the following precautionary measures to ensure safety and preparedness: Avoid crossing flooded roads or swollen streams.

Move to higher ground if rising water levels are observed.

Refrain from travelling on bridges or roads in low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable to flooding. “Adherence to these guidelines can significantly reduce risks and help ensure public safety during this period of adverse weather conditions,” SAWS added.

Recent heavy rainfall Meanwhile, following flooding in Bhekuzulu in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality where over 29 households were affected, Mayor Khehla Mkhwanazi and municipal manager, Sibonga Dlamini convened an urgent meeting with the Department of Human Settlements to forge a way forward. The municipality and department agreed they urgently need to relocate the households as they are built on a flood line and with heavier rains can expected, the damage may potentially claim lives. KZN Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma received calls following heavy rain and floods that destroyed houses in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality. Duma and a team from human settlements (provincial and national) were putting together a package of interventions following the destruction of houses in various municipalities.