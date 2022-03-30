KZN brothers charged with killing of five family members appear in court

Durban: Two KZN brothers charged with the kidnapping and murder of five family members made a brief appearance in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court this week. NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter was adjourned to May 16 for the State to serve its indictments.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said the matter would then be transferred to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for a trial date. The accused, Mhlonishwa Zondi, 22, and Khulekani Lindelani Zondi, 35, were arrested in February following the brutal killing of a Boston family in November. They face five counts of murder, kidnapping, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

More on this Two men facing five counts of murder for killing a KZN family to apply for bail in a week

According to police, it is alleged that on November 16, 2021, five family members were kidnapped in Boston, and they were reported missing at Boston SAPS. Police said among the missing people was a three-month-old infant and a two-year-old toddler. Almost a month later, on December 13, 2021, the burnt bodies of the deceased were recovered in Richmond inside their car.

Story continues below Advertisment