KZN brothers found with illegal guns in a murder hot spot to remain behind bars

Durban – Two KwaZulu-Natal brothers allegedly found with illegal firearms in a murder hot spot area are expected to apply for bail tomorrow (Thurs). Mdumiseni Biyela, 53, and his brother Mzabeni Biyela, 49, were charged with unlawful possession of firearms in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they were nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Sundumbili SAPS in Dendethu. “The Dendethu area is a hot spot for murder and attempted murder cases. “Firearms are used in the commission of these serious and violent crimes. Following an investigation, police proceeded to an identified homestead where a search was conducted.”

Mbele said police seized three home-made shotguns and a pistol from the brothers. “The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing.” She concluded that operations were still on-going to root out all illegal firearms in the province.

