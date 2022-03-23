Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

KZN brothers found with illegal guns in a murder hot spot to remain behind bars

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – Two KwaZulu-Natal brothers allegedly found with illegal firearms in a murder hot spot area are expected to apply for bail tomorrow (Thurs).

Mdumiseni Biyela, 53, and his brother Mzabeni Biyela, 49, were charged with unlawful possession of firearms in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they were nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Sundumbili SAPS in Dendethu.

“The Dendethu area is a hot spot for murder and attempted murder cases.

“Firearms are used in the commission of these serious and violent crimes. Following an investigation, police proceeded to an identified homestead where a search was conducted.”

More on this

Mbele said police seized three home-made shotguns and a pistol from the brothers.

“The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing.”

She concluded that operations were still on-going to root out all illegal firearms in the province.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceSAPSCrime and courts

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj