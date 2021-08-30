KZN cop gunned down, service pistol stolen

Durban: A 41-year-old sergeant was gunned down on Friday night and his service pistol stolen. National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said it was alleged that Sergeant Nkosinathi Phindokuhle Ngcobo, from Richards Bay SAPS, was gunned down while on duty in the Ndaya area at around 7pm.

“It it reported that he was on his way to pick up a SAPS member who resides in the Ndaya area. “The member's state service pistol, wallet and cellphone were taken by the suspects.” Muridili said a case of murder and armed robbery had been opened and that no arrests had been made yet.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.” In a separate incident, in June, three men, believed to have been involved in the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal SAPS station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde were killed. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers were following up on information which led them to the Bishopstowe policing precinct in Pietermaritzburg.