KZN cop shot dead while responding to an armed robbery at a post office during pension payout

DURBAN: A policeman was shot dead while responding to an armed robbery at a post office in Illovo on the KZN South Coast. National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the crime took place at the Tusong Centre in Mid Illovo.

“It is alleged that at the time of the incident, the post office was to administer pension payouts when a group of at least five suspects stormed the post office. “The… member was responding to the commotion when he was shot at by the suspects. He, sadly, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.” Mathe said it was further alleged that the robbers forced the post office manager to direct them to where the money was kept.

“The suspects allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in two white vehicles.” She said two suspects were nabbed. Police were searching for the remaining three. Mathe said various SAPS units, among them the KZN air wing, K9, DPCI, forensic experts, and other law enforcement agencies had been mobilised in a bid to apprehend the remaining suspects who fled with the money.