KZN cops ready to patrol the streets, ensuring Covid compliance - with immediate effect

KwaZulu-Natal police will be out in full force during the festive season to ensure that Covid-19 safety protocols are adhered to.

According to KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, all those found to be contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act will face the full might of the law.

“The roadblocks, stop and searches are ongoing in the province. During the operations and as part of enforcing compliance with the Liquor Act, drinking in public will be prohibited. We are appealing to community members to consider staying at home during this festive season,” she said.

Mbele said beaches would be closed on December 16, 25, 26 and 31 as well as on January 1, 2 and 3.

"No one is allowed to be at the beaches on the stipulated dates. On the open days, beaches will be open from 9am to 6pm. The community should note that a limited number of people will be allowed at the beaches on the dates not stipulated. The abuse of alcohol leads to fights and road crashes due to people drinking and driving. Innocent lives have been lost, others are left severely injured or paralysed because of alcohol abuse," Mbele said.