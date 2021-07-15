KZN cops still waiting for Covid-19 vaccine as civil unrest disrupts plans

Durban: The vaccine roll-out for SAPS in KwaZulu Natal is yet to kick off after plans were interrupted by the civil unrest in the province. The situation in KZN demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the roll out of the vaccination programme, said national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

“To this end, management has assured members that everyone will be vaccinated to ensure their health, safety and well-being. “Management has also taken this opportunity to express gratitude to members in KZN for exercising patience and understanding during this challenging period.” Mathe said the vaccine drive nationally had surpassed the 20 000 mark with the prioritisation of operationally exposed members, including cleaners and security personnel.

“With the planned vaccination roll-out currently under way since last week, interventions are in progress to ensure the urgent vaccination of those members deployed to quell public violence and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. “The service continues to prioritise members who are at high risk of exposure to the virus, ensuring that they are first in line to be vaccinated.” Mathe said 23 375 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered to police officers and support personnel in eight provinces and at national head office.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34 021 members have contracted the virus, 31 786 of them have since recovered but, sadly, 698 members have succumbed to the virus.” Lieutenant General Franscinah Vuma, the SAPS National Covid-19 Steering Committee chairperson, said: "As management, we are satisfied with the pace at which our nationwide vaccination drive is progressing and we are urging more of our police officers and support personnel to get vaccinated. “Our members in KZN must rest assured that management is looking into plans to get them vaccinated as a matter of urgency.”