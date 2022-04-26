KZN daughter,23, pleads guilty to killing a woman she believed murdered her father through witchcraft

Durban: A 23-year-old mother of two who killed a woman she believed was the cause of her father’s untimely death through witchcraft has been jailed for 20 years. Nomfundo Truelove Ngcobo, of Newlands West, pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court before Judge Thoba Poyo Dlwati on Monday to the murder of Smangele Yvonne Simamane.

Story continues below Advertisment

She was represented by Advocate Pauline Andrews. In her Section 105 A guilty plea, Ngcobo said on October 5, 2020, her stepmother Slindile Zamisa informed her that a close relative had become ill. She said when she arrived at her home, she found that the relative was not ill but had to carry out her calling as a sangoma and go to a river.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Ngcobo, the relative had prophesied that Simamane was part of a group of people who were responsible for her father’s death through witchcraft. She further prophesied that Simamane had taken her father’s cellphone after he died. Ngcobo said the relative also fingered her father’s brother in the murder, and was responsible for removing her father’s eyes.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said when Simamane arrived at their home, she assaulted her with a vase. The accused said she could not recall how many times she hit the deceased and was very angry and broke down and cried after inflicting the blows. She said she was then instructed to go upstairs and look after the children.

Story continues below Advertisment

She told the court while sitting on the staircase, she saw other family members throw a kettle of boiling water on the deceased and use a spade against her neck. Ngcobo said a total of three kettles of boiling water was thrown on the deceased to delete all the evidence. She told the court that the deceased went from crying, to praying to silence.

Ngcobo said after the deceased’s body was taken to the backyard, she was instructed to clean the blood from the dining room floor. She admitted that she acted in common purpose with a group of people that caused the deceased’s death. The deceased died of blunt force injury to the head.