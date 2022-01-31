KZN duo in dock over 43 stolen goats

Durban: Two people are expected to line up in the Phungashe Magistrate’s Court over allegations of stealing 43 goats. According to police an operation was conducted by the Himeville Stock Theft Unit was in the Highflats area.

“The aim of the operation was to root-out all stock thieves that are operating in the area,” said police spokesperson lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. She added that the operation yielded good results. “Two suspects aged 44 and 51 were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen goats. A total of 43 goats suspected to be stolen were seized by the team. The goats were found at Hlokozi in Highflats.