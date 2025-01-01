KZN faces disruptive rain and flooding risks this New Year’s Day

The north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal are expected to experience scattered showers and thundershowers on New Year’s Day, which could lead to disruptive rain. This was according to a South African Weather Service (SAWS) yellow Level 2 impact-based warning for disruptive rain valid until 11pm on Wednesday.

The warning stated that areas such as Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma - Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Newcastle, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi, and uPhongolo may be affected, with localised flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and settlements expected over the northern parts of KZN on Wednesday. “Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in north-western parts of KZN today (Wednesday), which are expected to persist over those areas and dump a lot of water over the same area leading to disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding in places over the northern parts of KZN today (Wednesday),” SAWS said. The warning also revealed that impacts include:

Localised flooding of susceptible formal/ informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges is possible.

Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

Localised damage to mud-built houses. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over central and eastern areas of the country are expected on Thursday. Additionally, there is a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in KZN, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo; and a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain in Gauteng, Limpopo, and North West. These warnings come after a series of inclement weather left a trail of destruction in parts of KZN last month.

In a recent incident, two people are believed to have drowned in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal after flooding last Friday. According to the Nkandla Local Municipality, five Nkandla wards were severely affected by Friday’s floods, leaving several houses damaged. A man from Ward 6 drowned while on his way home while a teenage girl reportedly drowned after being swept away by the river.