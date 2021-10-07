KZN farmer to remain behind bars over teenager’s murder

Natasha Kara, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said Garth Simpson made his second appearance in the Glencoe Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

DURBAN: A 68-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer, charged with the murder of a teenager, will remain behind bars.

Simpson is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Qiniso Dlamini. The teenager was shot dead on September 28.

“Simpson is also charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The matter was remanded to 14 October 2021, for continuation of the bail application.”

Dlamini’s family are calling for a thorough investigation into the murder and for justice to be served.