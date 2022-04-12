Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

KZN Floods: Bodies of mom, two daughters recovered after their house collapsed in Bonela

The bodies of a mother and her two daughters have been recovered. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 20m ago

THE bodies of a mother and her two daughters have been recovered after their house collapsed in Bonela following heavy rainfall in the province.

Emergency workers responded to this call around 4am on Tuesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics, said when they arrived at the scene together with the Durban Fire Department they were unable to recover the bodies due to inclement weather.

By Tuesday afternoon the Durban Fire Department managed to extricate the bodies from the rubble.

“Unfortunately three people have lost their lives – a mother believed to be in her 60s and the two daughters (believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30) were declared deceased.”

He said the scene was still active and SAPS officials were on the scene. | IOL

