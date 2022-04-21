KZN Floods: Domestic worker's body found in the rubble after nine days in Durban North

Durban – The body of a domestic worker has been recovered from her room in Durban North almost nine days after the walls caved in. Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers said the anxiety and waiting for the families was finally over.

Sooliman said the domestic worker had been in her room on the property when the boundary walls fell onto her bedroom. She had been trapped there since the devastating floods on April 12. Sooliman said search and rescue immediately began searching for the woman, but to no avail.

He said by Wednesday they were called in to assist. “Gift of the Givers sent in heavy equipment to assist in the confined space. The equipment and operators were sponsored by two companies who went out of their way to assist in the search and avoid further structural damage to two homes on the property to prevent collapse of both homes,” said Sooliman. He said the teams made every effort to find the deceased and by yesterday afternoon recovered the body.

“The deceased has been moved to a mortuary in preparation for a post mortem and a dignified burial,” he said. Sooliman said the domestic helper had been employed by the family for about 10 years. He said everyone was devastated.

“Our condolences goes out to the employer and the victim’s family,” he said. Over 400 people have died the devastating floods. The province was declared a State of Disaster. IOL