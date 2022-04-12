KZN Floods: FlySafair allows passengers to change flights or request a refund if travelling to or from King Shaka International Airport

FlySafair is offering a reprieve to travellers from KwaZulu-Natal as the province enters its fifth day of torrential downpours. "Due to the flooding in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal, we are allowing customers travelling from and to King Shaka International Airport to make free changes or receive a full refund to voucher for use at a later date," the airline said.

It said call volumes are very high at the moment. "We suggest getting hold of us at [email protected] or through our social media channels, and we will assist as soon as possible," the airline added. Meanwhile, King Shaka International Airport is advising passengers to check with their airlines for flight schedules.

Airlink is also urging people to check their flight details. "Airlink flights to and from Durban and Pietermaritzburg are operating normally. However, in light of the disruptions on the roads, Airlink recommends that travellers give themselves sufficient additional travel time to reach the airports in good time to check-in for their flights," a spokesperson said. So far, residents around the province have been left stranded following the heavy rains.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the Umhlali N2 north bridge has moved approximately 50cm and had dropped about 10cm on the north end and moved 20cm on the south end. Umhlali N2 north bridge has moved approximately 50cm and had dropped about 10cm on the north end and moved 20cm on the south end. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

On the M4, in the Durban south area, the highway has been severely flooded, and motorists are advised to avoid the area. M4 near the old airport. Picture: KZN EMS

So far, at least 20 people have been killed, and scores more are unaccounted for across the province. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, said eThekwini Disaster Management teams have been busy attending to scenes across the city. Rain is expected for most of Tuesday. According to the South African Weather Service, a cut-off low-pressure system is situated over the eastern parts of the country, and a surface low is to the east along the KZN coast, affecting low-level moisture and resulting in scattered showers and rain over the south-eastern parts of KZN on Tuesday.