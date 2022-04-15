KZN floods: Gift of the Givers to join disaster management teams with search and recovery missions

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers Search and Rescue teams and its partner organisations have joined forces with the Western Cape Disaster Management and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management to carry out search and recovery missions. They will carry out these search and recovery missions in water and on land as many of the deceased have still been unaccounted for.

Gift of the Givers said it will provide helicopter access, back up equipment and all necessary support. Picture: Supplied The death toll caused by the floods and severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal continues to rise, with the latest figure standing at 395. As of Friday, a total number of 40 723 people have been affected.

Earlier this week, Gift of the Givers were on the ground to assist communities who have been affected by the floods. Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said teams were busy with on-site assessments, identifying areas of severe damage. Gift of the Givers said it will possibly consider schools and health infrastructure for repair.

Community members are also providing the organisation with feedback. If you are able and willing to assist the organisation, donations can be made to the Gift of the Givers. Account details:

Bank: Standard Bank Account number: 052137228 Branch Code 057525,

