KZN Floods: Police looking for family of 5-year-old girl whose body was found on the Umlazi riverbanks

Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl whose body washed up on the bank of the Umlazi riverbank, along the Mangosuthu Highway. Police believe that the victim may have drowned in Chatsworth or Welbedacht during the recent floods.

The body was found on April 12 at around 1pm. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the girl was wearing strings around her waist and one on the hand. “We are appealing to the members of the public to assist police in finding her relatives,” said Gwala.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Lieutenant Colonel Mthembu from Bhekithemba on 031 909 2091/ 082 376 3005 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Informants may also utilise the MYSAPS APP. In a separate incident, the body of an 8-year-old boy was found floating in the Welamlambo River in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga. According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, ER24, SAPS Search and Rescue, Provincial Fire and Delta1 Rescue Diving arrived on the scene after community members noticed the body in the water.

“Diving members retrieved the body and brought it to the medics on the nearby banks. “On assessment, it was found that nothing could be done for the boy, and he was declared dead. “The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said Meiring.

