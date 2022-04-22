KZN Floods:Police Minister Bheki Cele to pay homage at funeral of SAPS diver who drowned

Durban: A Pietermaritzburg SAPS diver who drowned during rescue efforts following the devastating floods in KZN will be laid to rest on Friday morning. The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara.

The funeral will take place at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall from 10am. Mjwara, 42, had been conducting a search in the Msunduzi River on Sunday morning at around 11:30am for three victims who had drowned earlier in the week, when she got into difficulty and drowned. Police said Mjwara was airlifted to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

She was was part of the K9 Search and Rescue unit and a mom of two. During the same operation, K9 Leah from the Durban Central Search and Rescue (SAR) unit also drowned while attempting to assist Sergeant Mjwara. IOL