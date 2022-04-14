KZN grandmother and three grandkids who died when their car was washed away, will be laid to rest on Easter Friday

Durban: Condolences have been streaming in for a KZN grandmother and her three grandchildren who died after their car was washed away during the devastating floods in the province. The funeral of Babitha Sivnarain and her three grandchildren 10-year-old Alyssa and Amelia, aged two, and infant Alaina is expected to take place on Friday.

It is understood they had been travelling in Flamingo Heights, Tongaat when their car washed away. Emergency workers located the grandmother’s body first. The director of aid organisation Gift of Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, described the news as “heartbreaking”.

Sooliman said a week ago the team had offered assistance to the family. “Our teams received a call at 5am on Tuesday morning with the heartbreaking news of the death of one of the people, we had rendered assistance to in Flamingo Heights. “Our teams made their way there, it took quite some time because of inaccessible roads.

“At that point the grandmother and two children were found, the third child was found later in the day. “We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family for this tragic loss. “And to every other family in KZN that has lost loved ones, families, neighbours and friends.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who have suffered material losses. We as a country need to hold hands and rebuild together.” The death toll has so far been estimated to be 306. IOL