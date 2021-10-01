KZN lesbian activist Sisanda Gumede’s alleged killer due in court today

Durban – A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court today charged with the murder of lesbian activist Sisanda Gumede. According to police, Gumede and the suspect were at the Mphusheni reserve in the Umbumbulu area when an argument ensued.

“The suspect allegedly withdrew his knife, stabbed the victim on the neck before fleeing the scene on foot. “Gumede was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on arrival,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. She said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday night by Umbumbulu detectives in the Umkomaas area.

“When the suspect heard that the police were searching for him, he left the area and went into hiding. An intensive investigation led the detectives to a place called Dlangezwe near Umkomaas where the suspect was hiding. He was arrested and charged for murder,” she said. Mbele said the knife allegedly used to kill Gumede had been seized by police. Following the incident MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said: “We are deeply ashamed that in our nation we still have people facing discrimination based on their sexual orientation. This is a gross violation of basic human rights and we should unite to end such crimes.”