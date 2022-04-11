KZN man, 22, killed after wall falls on him

Durban: A 22-year-old man was killed after a wall fell on him in the KwaMashu area in the early hours of Monday morning.
According to Robert Mckenzie, KZN Emergency Medical Services, the incident took place at around 3.30am in the Bester area.
“Paramedics attended the scene and found that the man had sustained fatal injuries.”
Mckenzie said while the weather could be a possible reason the wall fell, this was unconfirmed and subject to an investigation by the SAPS.
The SAPS have been approached for comment.
In a separate incident, another person was killed in a landslide in Umlazi on Sunday afternoon.
Paul Herbst, a spokesperson for Medi Response paramedics, said a landslide occurred, engulfing an informal dwelling.
“The single occupant of the dwelling was unfortunately killed during the landslide.”
He said handlers and K9s combed the area to ensure that no further persons were in the immediate area, with negative results.
