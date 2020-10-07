KZN man, 52, handed life sentence for murder of girlfriend, 33
Durban - A 52-year-old KwaZulu Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his younger girlfriend.
In addition to a life sentence, the Verulam Magistrate’s Court sentenced Richard Zulu, 52, to an additional four years for possession of unlicensed firearm and one year for possession of unlicensed ammunition.
Zulu was convicted of the January 2019 murder of Zameka Rhafuza, 33.
According to police they were notified about a murder on a farm in Hilltop on January 3.
When members of Tongaat SAPS arrived they found the body of Rhafuza in a pool of blood.
“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.
A case of murder was opened for investigation at Tongaat SAPS.
“The detectives commenced their investigation and Zulu was arrested at the crime scene. He also sustained a gunshot wound on his left jaw when he tried to commit suicide after the incident.”
Mbele said further police investigations revealed that Rhafuza was fatally shot during a domestic dispute by her boyfriend.
She said the accused had made several court appearances during the trial.
The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya praised the detectives team for presenting a watertight docket that led the successful prosecution of the culprit.
IOL