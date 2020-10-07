KZN man, 52, handed life sentence for murder of girlfriend, 33

Durban - A 52-year-old KwaZulu Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his younger girlfriend.

In addition to a life sentence, the Verulam Magistrate’s Court sentenced Richard Zulu, 52, to an additional four years for possession of unlicensed firearm and one year for possession of unlicensed ammunition.

Zulu was convicted of the January 2019 murder of Zameka Rhafuza, 33.

According to police they were notified about a murder on a farm in Hilltop on January 3.

When members of Tongaat SAPS arrived they found the body of Rhafuza in a pool of blood.