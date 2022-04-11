KZN man, 53, who repeatedly raped his 10-year-old neighbour jailed for 25 years

Durban: A 53-year-old man who repeatedly raped his 10-year-old neighbour has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars. The National Prosecuting Authority in KZN said the man was convicted and sentenced in the the KwaDukuza Regional Court this week.

The incidents took place in December 2019 in the Shakashead area. “The man raped the child on three different occasions while her mother had gone to work. She eventually told her mother about what was happening and they reported the matter to the police,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara. The man was subsequently arrested and the child was taken to the KwaDukuza Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received the necessary psychosocial services, counselling and support.

In a victim impact statement the child said that she was having difficulty coming to terms with what happened to her. She said she was overwhelmed with sadness and envious of other children’s happiness. Her school performance has deteriorated and she has developed anger issues.

