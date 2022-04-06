KZN man arrested after voice note allegedly inciting public violence circulated

Durban – A 36-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly inciting public violence.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, police nabbed the man after they were informed of a voice message that was being circulated, allegedly provoking the public to mobilise and commit acts of violence against certain people as well as damage their property.
“The suspect was identified after a rigorous investigation and was arrested by detectives from the eThekwini District on Tuesday and detained at the Durban Central SAPS.”
The man faces a charge for incitement to commit public violence.
Updates to follow.
In July last year, 350 people lost their lives during the looting and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which cost the economy R50 billion.
IOL