KZN man bust with 130kgs of dagga, another with Xanax

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested with 130 kilograms of marijuana in Ntabamhlope, near Estcourt, police said on Thursday. According to one of the province's police spokespersons, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the arrest took place on Tuesday. “Police received intelligence about a suspect selling dagga at a homestead in Hlathikhulu. The team proceeded to the identified homestead where a search was conducted,” she said. According to Mbele, upon searching the home, officers found and seized two drums containing 100kg of dagga, and a plastic bag containing 30kg of dagga. The estimated street value of the narcotic is R50 000.

The suspect, Buyani Mbatha, was placed under arrest and appeared at the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was released on R 1 000 bail and the case was remanded to 28 July.

In another bust, a suspect was found in possession of 54 containers of Xanax during a road block.

“On 22 July 2020 at 13:30, detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit conducted an intelligence driven operation along the M4 Freeway (Ruth First Highway) north bound,” said Mbele.

“During a search of the vehicle, police discovered 54 medicine containers labelled as Mylan Alprazolam (Xanax) covered with a big jacket.”

Mbele said that after failing to justify why he was in possession of the tablets, the 20-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and detained at Umbilo police station in Durban.

He will appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He has been charged for contravention of the Medicines Control Act 101 of 1965.

African News Agency