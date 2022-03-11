KZN man bust with cocaine haul in Greenwood Park

Durban: A 48-year-old man is expected in court today (Friday) after he was found in possession of more than R100 000 worth of cocaine.
According to police, members from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit acted on information about a vehicle that was transporting drugs in the Greenwood Park area on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said intense patrols and observations were conducted which led to the identification of a vehicle that was seen at the corner of Prince Mhlangana Road and Nandi Drive.
“The vehicle was intercepted and upon searching the vehicle police found 53 large moons of rock cocaine and cocaine powder with a street value of R147 000.”
A 48-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for possession and dealing in drugs.
