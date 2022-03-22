KZN man charged with shooting his girlfriend in the head

Durban: A 45-year-old man charged with the murder of his girlfriend is expected to make his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. According to police, the lifeless body of a 40-year-old woman was found by her friend at her home on Bhulose Road in Nazareth, near Pinetown, on Sunday just after 7pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the friend had visited the home after receiving a phone call from the deceased’s manager saying she didn’t report for work that woman. “The victim was found dead with a bullet wound to the forehead.” She said a case of murder was opened at the Pinetown SAPS.

“Police investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen with her boyfriend at her residence at 1.30am. “The suspect received information that the police were looking for him and decided to hand himself over. He was placed under arrest and was charged with murder.” IOL