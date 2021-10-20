KZN man falls 15m to his death in industrial accident

Durban: A man fell 15m to his death while repairing a roof in Glen Anil, north of Durban. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to an industrial incident on Tuesday just after 10.30am.

“Reports indicate that an adult male repairing a warehouse roof had fallen through the PVC sheeting. “The patient had fallen approximately fifteen meters, landing on a concrete floor. “The patient was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic. However, the man showed no signs of life and was, sadly, declared deceased on the scene.”

Herbst said the man, believed to be in his fifties and working as a contractor, had suffered poly-traumatic injuries. KZN SAPS have been approached for comment. In a similar incident in KZN, in September 2019, a builder repairing defects on a roof allegedly fell to his death in Morton Road, Seaview.

The Daily News reported the builder fell approximately 25 metres. Garrith Jamieson, the managing director of Rescue Care Paramedics, had said: “Paramedics arrived on the scene at a business address. They were escorted to the patient. They assessed a man lying on the ground. He had sustained multiple major injuries and showed no signs of life. “The man was declared deceased on the scene. It is alleged the man was working on the roof when he fell.”