KZN man fighting for his life after robbers stabbed him and attempted to steal his shoes

Durban: A 42-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday evening after he was stabbed during a robbery. Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said the man was stabbed in the head during a robbery in Metcalf Road in Gandhi's Hill, Tongaat.

“We received a call from a passer-by at approximately 9.11pm after the man was discovered in a pool of blood. “On arrival, reaction officers found that the male was stabbed in the head. “After speaking to the victim, three men attempted to steal his shoes, before stabbing him and fleeing.