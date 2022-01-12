KZN man hacks mother and aunt following an altercation

Durban: A 37-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother to death following an altercation, and also killed his aunt who tried to intervene, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder are being investigated by Emanguzi SAPS.

“It is alleged two women aged 81 and 82 were hacked to death by a known suspect while at KwaNdaba area. Both victims sustained multiple injuries on the body and were declared dead at the scene. A 37-year-old suspect was assaulted by the community members. He was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.” KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was extremely disturbed and disheartened by the brutal murders. According to Khoza it is alleged the man accosted his family at Sonweni village, Umhlabuyalingana and attacked his mother.

“It is further alleged after killing his mother, he walked to a nearby homestead and hacked his aunt to death who had tried to intervene after hearing cries and pleas for help.” Khoza said while the information that led to the brutal attack is still sketchy, it is believed the perpetrator had an altercation with his mother before hacking her to death. “We are shocked by the extent of violence directed to vulnerable people.

“Young people are supposed to be the ones who protect the elderly. “However, it is disgusting that pain is inflicted by the same young people who are supposed to protect our senior citizens,” said MEC Khoza. She commended swift response by the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrator was immediately arrested.

This is the second gruesome incident in the area. In December, a matric learner was allegedly hacked to death by a neighbour using the modus operandi. The girl was waiting for her matric exam results.