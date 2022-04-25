KZN man nabbed for robbing congregants during church service

Durban: A 29-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, for allegedly robbing congregants during a church service. KZN police said the incident took place on April 10 at around 10am.

“It is alleged a group of armed men, entered the church during the service and robbed the congregants of their belongings including their cellphones,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo. “It is further alleged the suspects demanded one of the congregant's car keys and kept the churchgoers captive in a vehicle belonging to another congregant. “The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle owned by a congregant. The vehicle has not been found as yet.”

Charges of robbery, carjacking and kidnapping were opened at KwaMsane police station for investigation. On Sunday, detectives from KwaMsane conducted an intelligence-driven operation and arrested one of the suspects. Police said the suspect would be profiled to check if he is linked to other crimes, adding that more arrests were expected as the investigation continued.

