KZN man nabbed for selling stolen diesel from his house

Durban - A 43-year-old KZN man who had allegedly been selling stolen diesel from his house was expected to make his first appearance in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said officers from the Durban Public Order Police received information about a man who was selling diesel in the Umbumbulu area.

“An operation was put in place on Tuesday afternoon and the team proceeded to Umbumbulu. “A search was conducted inside the house and police found a total 18x20 25 litres vessels containing diesel,” said Gwala. She said the man was charged for possession of stolen property.

“The initial investigation conducted by police revealed that the diesel was allegedly stolen from trucks and the suspect was selling the diesel from his house,” she said. In a separate operation, police nabbed two people with 6 000 litres of diesel while travelling on the N3 highway. According to Gwala, the bust took place near the Ladysmith area.

“Police officers were patrolling the N3 when they spotted a vehicle with a trailer. The vehicle was stopped and it was established that it was carrying 6 000 litres of diesel. The suspects failed to produce proof of purchase for the diesel,” she said. The suspects, aged 31 and 33, were charged with possession of stolen property. “One of the suspects was also charged in terms of the Immigration Act,” she said.

