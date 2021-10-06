KZN man nabbed with 4 000 mandrax tablets, cash and a firearm during raid

DURBAN: A 51-year-old man is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, charged for allegedly dealing in drugs. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Wednesday that just after 6am, officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit went to Arries Road in Mariannheights to execute a search warrant.

“Upon searching the premises, police recovered 4 000 mandrax tablets to the estimated value of R240 000. “Cash of R15 000, suspected to be the proceeds of drugs, was found from the said male. “A licensed firearm with 24 rounds of ammunition was also seized by police, for further investigation.

“The suspect was placed under arrest for dealing in drugs. He is appearing in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today.” In a separate incident, two people were released on R10 000 bail in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for allegedly dealing in drugs. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mlhongo said Nikkita Landie, 29, and Ronaldo Pillay, 24, were arrested after police received a tip-off they were allegedly manufacturing drugs in the area.