KZN man pleads guilty to killing his 96-year-old neighbour for his pension money

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal man, who repeatedly stabbed his 96-year-old neighbour and robbed him, has been handed an effective sentence of 30 years behind bars. Mthokozisi Blessing Mseleku, 35, pleaded guilty to killing Sikoliwe Mqadi, 96, in the Mfafazane area, near Hibberdene, on November 28.

In addition to murder, Mseleku also pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, on Wednesday. In his guilty plea, handed in by Legal Aid SA attorney Amanda Hulley, Mseleku said on the day of the murder he had spent the day smoking whoonga with his friends from 11am and went to bed by 7pm. He said while in bed, he thought of ways to get money quickly and easily.

Mseleku said he worked for a panelbeater and earned between R20 and R50 a day, and needed to buy clothes for his four-year-old daughter. He decided that the easiest way was to break into the deceased’s home and rob him, since he lived alone. Armed with an Okapi knife, Mseleku said he broke open the window and gained access to the house, and went into the Mqadi’s room to look for matches to light a candle.

He told the court that, during this time, Mqadi held onto his legs and got Mseleku panicked and stabbed Mqadi, and fled back to his home. Mseleku said he could not sleep and changed his clothes, and went to smoke with his friends until the morning. On December 1, two days after the murder, he was arrested at his friend’s home.

Police found the deceased’s wallet on him. Senior State advocate Mbongeni Mthembu said the accused had no previous convictions and was remorseful for his actions. In addition, he pleaded guilty instead of going through a trial.