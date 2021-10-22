KZN man who allegedly buried a teenage girl’s body in a pit toilet and killed his step aunt, nabbed while sleeping

The human remains suspected to be that of the kidnapped girl were found in a school pit toilet in the Highflats area. Durban: A 28-year-old man facing charges relating to the murder of two women, one of them a teenager who’s been missing since 2019, has been caught. Greenwood Park Detectives nabbed the suspect in an informal settlement in Panorama in Pietermaritzburg while he was sleeping next to his girlfriend.

“The suspect was found asleep with his girlfriend and arrested,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. In December 2019, a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped at Highflats. Police said it is alleged the man was last seen with her. Following his arrest, Mbele said the detectives proceeded to the Mkhunya area in Highflats where the suspect pointed out where he had buried the body of the teen.

“The human remains suspected to be that of the kidnapped girl were found in a school pit toilet in the Highflats area. The school has been closed for over two years. “The body was recovered with the assistance of the Port Shepstone Search and Rescue Unit and Durban K9 Unit. An inquest docket was opened at Highflats SAPS.” In the second case, in January this year Greenwood Park police were alerted about a body found on Granite Avenue in Avoca Hills.

“When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a 48-year-old woman lying on the bed. She was strangled to death and the towel was put in her mouth.” Mbele said It was established that a vehicle that was parked at the premises was also missing. “Charges of murder and theft of motor vehicle were opened for investigation at Greenwood Park SAPS. ”