KZN MEC urges safety protocols at events as SA's Covid-19 caseload increases by 1372

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, has urged those attending parties and funerals to demand that hosts follow Covid-19 safety protocols. Her sentiments come as South Africa recorded 1372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Speaking during visits in Ramsgate and Melmoth, the MEC said hosts need to adhere to safety protocols if a second wave of infections and deaths is to be averted. Currently, the country's Covid-19 caseload stands at 737 278. The National Health Ministry, said 20 more deaths have been reported; 19 in the Eastern Cape and one in Gauteng.

"Our recoveries now stand at 679 688 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 980 440 with 17 266 new tests conducted since the last report," the Ministry reported.

KZN has had more than 140 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and more than 3000 Covid-19-related deaths from a total of 123 886 infections.

"We are worried about the possible return of a second wave of Covid-19, if we do not change the way we do things. When we attend funerals, we must be ones who say, ‘No. Please do not make us sit like this’. And if one of the mourners is not wearing a mask, let us kindly ask them to put one on, so that they may protect themselves, as well as us.

“Those of us who host other ceremonies, such as events or weddings, must ensure that their patrons are protected. Many people have passed away after attending funerals in rural areas because there has been less adherence to safety protocols, such as the wearing of masks, washing of hands, and social distancing. We are pleading with our people to ensure that we vanquish this disease by following these practices," the MEC said.

