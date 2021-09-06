KZN MEC warns parents not to enrol their kids in unregistered centres after toddler's body found in pit latrine

DURBAN: The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC urged parents to refrain from sending their children to unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres, daycare centres or crèches following the tragic death of a toddler. MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza was reacting to the gruesome death of a toddler who fell into a pit latrine at the Little Flower Crèche in Thornwood, Ward 15 of eThekwini Municipality.

“It is alleged that last week the child was reported missing after children were taken to an ablution facility during the day. “The teacher did not notice that the child had not returned to the classroom, but only realised during the counting. “After a few minutes, she went out searching for the child, but in vain.

“A long search for the child failed and his lifeless body was later found in a pit latrine after police were involved.” MEC Khoza said the department was informed about the “horrible incident” that occurred at an ECD centre. She said a team of social workers was dispatched to the ECD centre, only to learn that it was operating illegally.

MEC Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences to the family of the child who died. “This is a very difficult time for the family as they were still expecting a lot from him. Our team will provide psychological support to the family during this difficult time,” she said. She said it was hurtful to learn that there were people who continued to operate illegal ECD centres in the province, putting the lives of children at risk.

"Our preliminary report reveals that the centre has been operating without registration and hiring staff not vetted against the child protection register. These illegal operations lead us to face such challenges," she said. MEC Khoza said the whole situation was disappointing because the department led campaigns encouraging daycare and crèche operators to register to protect their children. “We warn people to desist from operating illegal ECD centres, crèches and daycare centres or face the full might of the law. We are a country that is governed by laws and everyone operating such facilities should do so within the ambit of the law,” she said.

MEC Khoza said the death of a child was very traumatic since it happened at the premises where children should be safe and protected. She said the team of social workers has been assigned to monitor the operation of that ECD as it does not show that there was negligence and lack of supervision on the side of the crèche. “This was an unfortunate situation. It is imperative to offer necessary support to the victim’s family and employees of the ECD in order for them to be able to deal with the psychological and emotional impact as a result of this horrific assault.