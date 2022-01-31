KZN mom jailed for 20 years for killing son for insurance policy

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal mother, who allegedly killed her son over an insurance policy she had taken out on him, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. According to police, Ziningi Jane Nzama, 49, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and fraud and was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that in April 2021 the body of Asanda Kwanda Nzama, 20, was found inside a house at Esihlahleni in Inchanga. The 20-year-old sustained bullet wounds to the head and body and was declared dead at the scene. Gwala said intensive police investigations led to Nzama’s arrest on December 11.

“During the course of the investigation, it emerged that the deceased was killed due to insurance policies that were taken under his name by the accused.” Two other accused, Simphiwe Silangwe, 29, and Mthokoziseni Majozi, 49, have been arrested and charged with premeditated murder and fraud. They remain in police custody and are expected to appear in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on February 24.