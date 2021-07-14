KZN moms appeal for formula, diapers on social media, beg for shops to open

DURBAN – Desperate mothers in Durban are asking for help with getting formula for their babies. Following days of unabated looting in the province, many shops are closed and stocks of even the most basic grocery items have run out.

Mothers have now come forward on social media appealing for help with formula. One post reads: “Baby food, formula and diapers officially emptied out in Overport. If anybody has ANYTHING available. Please message me asap. The phone numbers circulating on Facebook are not valid either. May the Almighty help us all.” Another Facebook user posted: “Hi Everyone. I’m in need on Nan Optipro 2 formula, I will even appreciate any mommy with extra breast milk to please reach out to me. We are willing to purchase it from you, I can’t believe its been made so hard to actually feed your children. Please guys. Thank you very much.”

In the eMdloti Facebook group someone posted: “Can Spar please open tomorrow for moms with babies … we are in desperate need of formula and diapers … please help.” One of KZN’s biggest baby shops, Baby City, posted on their Instagram account that all KZN stores will remain closed on July 14 due to unrest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby_City (@babycityza)

One user wrote:“Please try and make arrangements for parents to purchase essential … get security beefed up … offer curbside pick up … try and make some sort of plan...people are desperate out there. A Durban mother told IOL that she was becoming “increasingly worried” about getting formula for her baby. “My daughter is on Novalac and you can only get this formula at pharmacies and not at supermarkets. I’m worried we are going to run out soon.