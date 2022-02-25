KZN police deploying officers following threats of disruptions on national roads

Durban: KwaZulu Natal police would be deployed following threats of disruptions on national roads this weekend. In a statement from Transnet Port Terminals to its customers, it said that SAPS had advised that disruptive action is expected from the All Truck Drivers Forum and affiliates on national and provincial roads this weekend which will be focused on halting truck movements.

The statement went on to say that a blockade of national roads and highways, most likely using hijacked trucks, will likely take place in order to intensify the pressure on government to address their grievance with the use of foreign truck drivers by South African trucking companies. It said while the N2 and N3 highways were historically targeted, there may also be disruptive actions at the Durban and Richards Bay port. Transnet said contingency measures had been implemented by various security clusters.

