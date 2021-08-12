KZN police seize 139 rounds of ammunition, drugs from Sydenham Heights

Durban: Three people were arrested at Sydenham Heights in Durban and charged with unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said members of the Durban Flying Squad, who were patrolling the Sydenham area on Wednesday morning, received information about three men who were allegedly illegally in possession of firearms and were selling drugs in the Matlock Settlement next to Sydenham Heights.

“The suspects were identified and police officers held further observation. After an initial investigation, the police officers immediately moved in on the suspects. Upon searching the men, police found 3 firearms and 139 rounds of ammunition in their possession. Police also recovered heroin and mandrax tablets with a street value of approximately R1 000.” The suspects, aged between 22 and 50, are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. In a separate incident, two people were arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Gwala said the King Cetshwayo District Task Team seized a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition in the Mvazane area in Ntambanana. A 38-year-old suspect was arrested. “The team proceed to another homestead where a 43-year-old man was found in possession of a pistol, shotgun and three rounds of ammunition.” Both suspects are expected to appear in the Ngwelezane Magistrate’s Court soon.