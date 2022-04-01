KZN police spokesperson Colonel Mbele hangs up her cap after 38 years

Durban: For years her name was heard on radio stations and seen in the media, informing the public, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, about the latest incidents. On March 31, Colonel Thembeka Claribel Mbele retired from the South African Police Service.

Story continues below Advertisment

She spent seven of her 38 years of service as a spokesperson, as position she described as the “highlight” of her career. “Firmly and honestly speaking, representing the KZN province as its spokesperson was an honour and a highlight.” Mbele said that even though there was pressure with media deadlines, she persevered.

More on this Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo bows out of communications after 16 years but remains within the SAPS

“I knew at times there would be pressure for both me and journalists but… I made sure that I gave my best for the SAPS. “We all know that there will always be ups and downs in the work environment.” She said there were also challenges.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Working with different characters is not easy but I had to be firm at all times. And, at times, some people would not take it well but it was never personal; it was in the best interest of all of us, ensuring the correct information was given out.” Mbele said her passion for the police started as a girl. “I wanted to serve the community, that was the reason I joined.”

Story continues below Advertisment

In her retirement, Mbele plans on spending quality time with her family which includes her husband and children. “I plan to also pursue my dream of opening a place of safety to help vulnerable children. “I am also still available to give advice to the community who will need clarity on some issues relating to policing, because while interacting and guiding a lot of people, I realised that the community is hungry for information.”

Story continues below Advertisment

She encouraged women to pursue careers within the SAPS. “Knowledge is power. Women must study and develop themselves, even while working to get ahead.” Her hobbies include singing and listening to Gospel music.