KZN police warn pupils against doing viral Tik Tok challenge

Durban: KZN police have warned pupils to refrain from doing a Tik Tok challenge as it amounts criminal activity. The viral TikTok #SchoolsChallenge that has seen learners climbing on building roofs and teachers’ vehicles.

According to police, pupils from different schools in Phoenix allegedly embarked on rebellious behaviour on Monday by illegally gathering in groups, stoning vehicles and disrupting school and damaging school property. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, one of the motives behind this is that they are allegedly following a Tik Tok challenge. “The video challenged cross-gender dressing, where male pupils must wear skirts to school.”

Mbele said at around 12pm pupils decided to move to Woodview Park, chanting, running around with sticks in the park. “The police were called, and the crowd was dispersed.” Mbele said no case had been opened.

Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi urged parents to work with the Department in trying to stop this chaos, citing these challenges as dangerous. “They waste school time as learners focus on taking these videos instead of focusing on their school work. Learners must use their data in doing their school.” By Tuesday, another department spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, said they had not heard anything new.