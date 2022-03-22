KZN policeman killed in drive-by shooting on his way to a crime scene

Durban: A 33-year-old policeman has succumbed to his injuries following a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth on Monday night. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the victim, who was a sergeant, was shot multiple times by unknown gunmen while in his car at the intersection of Higginson Highway and Havenside Drive in Chatsworth.

Netshiunda said the officer, who was driving a state vehicle, was on his way to a crime scene when he reportedly stopped at traffic lights. “A white Renault Clio stopped on the right side of the state vehicle and its occupants allegedly fired several shots at the police officer. He succumbed to the gunshot injuries in hospital.” Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said that when medics arrived on the scene, they found the patient in a critical condition.

“He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds all over his body. He was treated and stabilised by an Emergency Care Practitioner and once stabilised, was transported to hospital.” Netshiunda said police were investigating a case of murder. Anyone with information is requested to contact their nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be relayed via the MySAPS App.

