KZN policeman taken on a joyride during hijacking, found safe

Durban: KZN police have confirmed that an off-duty policeman who was hijacked in on Saturday evening, had been found unharmed. Sizwe Norman Sindano, 36, a constable based at the Phoenix SAPS was hijacked on Bat Road in Waterloo on Saturday evening.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, Sindano was returning home from a friend's house at approximately 21:37pm when he was hijacked by three suspects. He was taken with his vehicle, a blue VW Polo which was subsequently spotted in Stanger. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police officer was found unharmed on Sunday. “The vehicle was recovered at Empangeni and it is currently at the Esikhawini pound.”